Territorial Army recruitment rally turns chaotic as 25,000 youths surge in Pithoragarh, police resort to lathi charge

DEHRADUN: A recruitment rally for the Territorial Army turned chaotic as a massive crowd of unemployed youth surged at the venue, leading to pushing and shoving among the aspirants trying to gain entry.

According to official sources, despite multiple attempts by the administration to control the situation, the crowd became increasingly unruly. As tensions escalated, several young men climbed over the gates, resulting in further disorder at the site. In response to the escalating chaos, police were deployed to disperse the crowd and resorted to a lathi charge.

Reports indicate that several individuals sustained injuries during the police action, with some youths suffering minor injuries and requiring treatment at local hospitals. Administrative estimates suggest that over 25,000 unemployed individuals unexpectedly gathered at the rally, overwhelming local resources and prompting urgent intervention. Authorities are urging prospective candidates to maintain order during future recruitment events.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Purnagiri, Tanakpur, Akash Joshi, spoke to The New Indian Express regarding the recent chaos during the Territorial Army recruitment rally.

He stated, "The situation is now completely under control. The railway has operated two special trains for the youths who came for recruitment, and approximately 25,000 young individuals have returned."