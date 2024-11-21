Territorial Army recruitment rally turns chaotic as 25,000 youths surge in Pithoragarh, police resort to lathi charge

DEHRADUN: A recruitment rally for the Territorial Army turned chaotic as a massive crowd of unemployed youth surged at the venue, leading to pushing and shoving among the aspirants trying to gain entry.
According to official sources, despite multiple attempts by the administration to control the situation, the crowd became increasingly unruly. As tensions escalated, several young men climbed over the gates, resulting in further disorder at the site. In response to the escalating chaos, police were deployed to disperse the crowd and resorted to a lathi charge.
Reports indicate that several individuals sustained injuries during the police action, with some youths suffering minor injuries and requiring treatment at local hospitals. Administrative estimates suggest that over 25,000 unemployed individuals unexpectedly gathered at the rally, overwhelming local resources and prompting urgent intervention. Authorities are urging prospective candidates to maintain order during future recruitment events.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Purnagiri, Tanakpur, Akash Joshi, spoke to The New Indian Express regarding the recent chaos during the Territorial Army recruitment rally.
He stated, "The situation is now completely under control. The railway has operated two special trains for the youths who came for recruitment, and approximately 25,000 young individuals have returned."
Joshi elaborated on the circumstances that led to the initial disorder, noting, "After a heavy influx of youths arriving in Tanakpur for recruitment since the morning of November 18, the situation became somewhat unruly, but it is now fully managed."
He further explained, "Due to the railway station being 150 kilometers away, the youths faced significant inconvenience travelling by bus."
Additionally, Joshi confirmed that the recruitment process for youths from Uttar Pradesh was completed on Thursday. Sources indicated that "the lack of coordination between the Army and administrative officials was also a significant factor contributing to these circumstances."
According to sources close to the situation, the distress faced by young recruits at the Territorial Army recruitment rally in Pithoragarh has touched the hearts of many. Various organisations, including the Ex-Servicemen's Organization, 'Jaag Utha Pahad', and the RSS, have come together to provide food for the youth at different locations. Several former soldiers have opened their homes, offering beds to those who were seeking shelter on shop verandas.
Devaraj Singh from the Ex-Servicemen's Organization arranged beds for 60 youths in Jajardeval. Sangeeta Sharma, the state spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party, has blamed the government for the chaotic situation surrounding the recruitment rally. She stated, "This is a failure of the government's intelligence department, which failed to ascertain the number of youths arriving for recruitment."