Zambian student at Chandigarh university charged with murder dies by suicide in police custody

CHANDIGARH: A Zambian student from Chandigarh University allegedly murdered a Tanzanian student from the same university and died by suicide in the Punjab Police custody by hanging himself.

Police sources said that 24-year-old Saviour Chikopela of Zambia on the intervening night of November 20 and 21 allegedly committed suicide in the police lock-up at the Sunny Enclave Police Post in Kharar near Chandigarh by hanging himself using thin nylon rope inside the jail bar.

The police rushed him to the Kharar Civil Hospital around 12.10 am where he was declared brought dead.

He was arrested yesterday at 11.38 pm on the charges of allegedly murdering another foreign student Nuru Mari hailing from Tanzania who was his batch mate.

The police have remained tightlipped on the incident and even kept the gates of the police station closed on Thursday morning.