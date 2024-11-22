10 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Raipur: At least ten cadres of banned outfit CPI (Maoist) were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the security forces at hilly forested terrain of Bhandarpadar-Korajuguda-Nagaram in an edgy district of Sukma, about 500 km south of Raipur on Friday.

“On a specific tip-off about the presence of rebels belonging to the Konta and Kistaram Area Committee of Maoist acquired yesterday at the given locations in Sukma region, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) left on the planned operation. A fierce encounter ensued between the forces and the Maoist cadres. During the search operation so far ten bodies of Maoists have been recovered from the area”, said a police officer in Bastar.

Reinforcement has been sent to the region and the search operation further intensified.

“The gunfight still continues in the area. The recovered bodies are yet to be identified”, the officer added.

Three automatic weapons—AK-47, assault rifle INSAS and Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) besides other ammunition were also been recovered from the encounter site.

There has been no report of any security personnel sustaining injuries in the gun battle. This year, so far 207 bodies of Maoists have been recovered after they were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters across the conflict-ridden south Bastar zone.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, expressing happiness over the success of the security forces, said his government is working on a zero-tolerance policy against the Maoists.

“Our government’s top priority remains to ensure development, peace and security of citizens in Bastar”, the CM added.

The series of encounters against the left-wing extremists remain a part of the strategy to free the conflict-ridden Bastar zone from the influence of the outlawed Maoists. Sukma is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the Bastar range.