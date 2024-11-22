15 bills in winter session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Modi government is set to introduce 15 Bills — including five new legislations — during the winter session of Parliament that begins on Monday. It has also listed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the consideration and passing by the two Houses, after the joint parliamentary committee submits its report during the session. The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university.

All eyes will be on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was sent to a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) after it was introduced in Lok Sabha during the monsoon session.

The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session. The current session is expected to witness stormy scenes as the Opposition parties have already sought an extension of tenure of the JPC scrutinising the Waqf Bill. Opposition parties and Muslim bodies have opposed several of the proposed amendments in the new Bill.