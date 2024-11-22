BJP, JMM pin hopes on split exit projections

RANCHI: Amid differing projections by exit polls on Jharkhand assembly election results, both the BJP and JMM claimed to get a clear mandate on November 23, the counting day.
The JMM claimed that the INDIA bloc will return to power with more than a two-third majority. Party general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya on Thursday came out with its own exit poll calling it “people’s view”.
“According to the survey I have, BJP’s account is not going to be opened in 11 districts. There will be a tough fight in the remaining districts as well. It is for sure that the Hemant Soren government is returning to power by with 59 seats,” said Bhattacharya.
The BJP trashed the JMM’s claims, saying the NDA is poised for a comfortable victory. “Let them leave in dreams till November 23. The reality on the ground shows that people have rejected the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand,” state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said. “Even in the Kolhan and Santhal Pargana divisions, considered as JMM strongholds, the party will suffer a crushing defeat,” Shahdeo claimed.
Bhattacharya claimed that INDIA bloc candidates are winning in 59 seats, including Rajmahal, Sarath, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Simaria, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Ghatshila, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur, and Saraikela. “Pollsters have made surveys with a purpose to influence the betting market. Figures coming from across the state sugest that the JMM-led alliance is going to form government with a two-third majority,” the JMM spokesperson said.
Shahdeo said the BJP is poised to bag several seats where it has never won since Independence. “There is a strong wave in support of the BJP across the state. This shows the people’s resolve to overthrow the ruling coalition, which will result in a decisive mandate on November 23 and the NDA will secure a a two-thirds majority,” the BJP spokesperson said.