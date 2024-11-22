Congress may take call on joining Omar govt after winter session of House

SRINAGAR: With the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress is likely to take a call on joining the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in J&K after the winter session of Parliament.

Ahead of the formation of the Omar Abdullah government, the Congress had decided not to join the government till J&K’s statehood was restored. It had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with NC on the plank restoration of statehood to J&K.

On August 5, 2019 the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.