Congress may take call on joining Omar govt after winter session of House

SRINAGAR: With the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Congress is likely to take a call on joining the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in J&K after the winter session of Parliament.
Ahead of the formation of the Omar Abdullah government, the Congress had decided not to join the government till J&K’s statehood was restored. It had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with NC on the plank restoration of statehood to J&K.
On August 5, 2019 the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
Sources in Congress said the party had decided against joining the Omar government in view of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to prevent BJP from targeting the grand old party for aligning with NC, which is demanding restoration of Article 370 and passed a resolution in J&K Assembly on the restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees.
Despite not being part of the NC-led government, the Congress faced attacks from the BJP in the poll campaign for both states over Article 370.
“The party had initially decided to review the decision not to join the Omar government after the completion of Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls. Since Parliament session will begin on Monday and all top leaders will be busy, the call on joining the government will be taken after its conclusion,” a senior Congress leader said.
The Congress won six seats in the 90-member Assembly and is supporting Omar Abdullah led-government in J&K.
“Ours is a national party and Congress is the biggest party of the INDIA bloc. For us power is not important but we have sent a message to the people of J&K that we will continue to fight for restoration of statehood, a senior Congress leader said.