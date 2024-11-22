Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

IMPHAL: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:42 am and was centred in the Bishnupur region, at a depth of 10 km, with latitude 24.64° north and longitude 93.83° east, the NCS reported.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said in its statement.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, police confirmed.