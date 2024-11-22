Nation

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, police confirmed.
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Bishnupur district.
IMPHAL: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 4:42 am and was centred in the Bishnupur region, at a depth of 10 km, with latitude 24.64° north and longitude 93.83° east, the NCS reported.

"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the National Center for Seismology said in its statement.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, police confirmed.

