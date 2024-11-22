Five killed in road collision in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A head-on collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan's Udaipur district has left five people dead, police reported on Friday.

The tragic accident occurred on Thursday night in Ambari, according to Station House Officer Himanshu Singh Rajawat.

The car, which was carrying five individuals, was reportedly travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a dumper truck.

"The dumper truck has been seized, and a case has been registered against the driver, who fled the scene," Rajawat stated.

The deceased have been identified as Himmat Khatik (32), a resident of Delwara Rajsamand; Pankaj Nagarchi (24), a resident of Bedla, Udaipur; Gopal Nagarchi (27), a resident of Kharol Colony; and Gaurav Jinagar (23), a resident of Sisama.

The identity of the fifth victim is yet to be confirmed.