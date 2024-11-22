Indian Army to recruit specialists for niche roles

NEW DELHI: In a major organisational change the Indian Army plans to induct specialists into the force through various schemes including the Territorial Army and Regular Entry Schemes.

The advertisements for the same are expected to be published next year. The focus is also towards developing clusters for working on innovations on niche technology. The details related to the job role and exact vacancy is being worked out, Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Coordination) said on Friday.

"The plan is to induct specialists/ domain experts to work in the niche areas like cyber security, perception management, linguists etc and the advertisements with details will be out by next year." he said while talking to the media.

The Indian Army has three DCOAss. Initially, the advertisement is expected to be out in a month for the eligible youth to join the Territorial Army. The regular entry schemes are the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and Officers Training Academy (OTA) exam. It will be done in small numbers, to begin with.

Territorial Army (TA), as the army defines it, is a part of the Regular Army and its present role is to relieve the Regular Army from static duties and assist Civil Administration in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services in situations where the life of the communities is affected or the security of the country is threatened and to provide units for Regular Army as and when required.