JPC chief says Waqf Bill draft ready, Oppn seeks extension of deadline

NEW DELHI: The Union government is set to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 during the winter session of Parliament. Chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinizing the Bill Jagdambika Pal said on Thursday that the panel’s draft report is ready for submission.

However, several opposition members opposed the move and demanded an extension of the tenure of the joint committee on the Bill, contending that they needed more time to study the changes to the draft.

“Our draft report is ready. We will soon give a date for clause-by-clause discussion on its recommendations,” Pal told reporters after a six-hour meeting of the committee. The Minority Affairs ministry also presented a detailed justification for the amendments proposed by the government in the Waqf Act. The committee has been asked by the Lok Sabha to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session of Parliament.