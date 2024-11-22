Manipur: Seven more arrested for damaging properties of legislators

GUWAHATI: Manipur police arrested seven more persons in connection with the cases relating to arson and damage to properties of legislators.

The persons arrested were identified as Wahengbam Jyotikumar Singh (26), Khundrakpam Bikram Singh (41), Monish Nepram (31), Aribam Mirachandra Sharma (41), Elangbam Harison Singh alias Dada (34), Lourembam Norojit Singh alias Nonni Singh (40) and Laimayum Kedarnath Sharma (37).

The police said the arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday, adding that further investigation is on. Earlier, 25 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

The attacks targeting the houses and properties of ministers and MLAs, largely from ruling BJP, in the Imphal valley followed the killings of six Meiteis – three women and three children, including an eight-month-old – by alleged Kuki militants in the Jiribam district.

Irate mobs had targeted over a dozen legislators, including ministers, for failing to check the escalating violence and demanded their resignation. In the wake of the attacks, some ministers and MLAs built bunkers at their houses while government heightened their security.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that those involved in the killing of the six civilians would be brought to justice.

“Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilised society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions,” Singh had stated in a video message on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police said security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

“Movement of 50 and 432 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” the police posted on X.