MP cabinet approves tourist circuit linked to Krishna life, forms trust

BHOPAL: Four months after Mohan Yadav government proposed in its first budget to develop places associated with Lord Krishna, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved formation of a ‘Shri Krishna Patheya Trust’.
The cabinet meeting has approved the formation of the trust under the Madhya Pradesh Public Trust Act 1951 with an aim to develop places related to Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites. The trust will work on developing and preserving the places where Lord Krishna stepped as pilgrimage sites and recording, cinematography, filming and painting of the related areas. These pilgrimage sites will be publicised at the national and international levels, as per the approval.
Along with this, consultation and actions will be taken for the establishment of Sandipani Gurukul in Ujjain. The establishment of Sandipani Gurukul assumes significnce as Ujjain district houses the historical Sandipani Ashram, which was the place where Guru Sandipani taught Lord Krishna, his brother Balram and friend Sudama. Ujjain is also the home district of the CM.
In accordance with the concept of ‘Shri Krishna Pathey Trust’, the heritage of education, culture, agriculture, cow and livestock conservation will be developed. Consultation, suggestions and necessary action will be taken for observation, archaeological exploration and creative development of the identified places of Shri Krishna Pathey falling within the boundary of MP from the viewpoint of spirituality, culture, literature and history. Making the youth aware of the life story of Lord Krishna and the significance of his travels with Ujjain as the centre and devising plans to connect them will be included in its objectives.
Headed by Yadav, the trust will have a total of 28 members of which 23 ex officio members. Five renowned scholars will be nominated as unofficial trustee members. The tenure of non-official trustee members will be of maximum of three years. The trust will be headquartered in Bhopal and can receive grants and donations from the government or any other sources to fulfil its objective.
