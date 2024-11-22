Nadda's letter to Kharge full of falsehoods: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday strongly countered BJP President J P Nadda's allegation that the opposition party was pushing a politically motivated narrative on the Manipur crisis, calling his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge a "4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation."
Nadda had accused the Congress of propagating an "incorrect, false, and politically motivated narrative" about the unrest in Manipur. His remarks came in response to Kharge's letter to President Droupadi Murmu, in which Kharge criticised the Centre for its "complete failure" in addressing the ethnic violence in the state and sought the President’s intervention.
In his rejoinder, Nadda blamed the Congress for the current issues in Manipur, alleging, "The repercussions of the Congress's abject failure in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today."
Responding sharply to Nadda's claims, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "Congress President Kharge ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently, to counter that letter, the BJP President has now written to the Congress President.
"Naddaji's letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation," Ramesh stated.
Highlighting the plight of the people in Manipur, Ramesh added, "The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest. Towards this end, they are asking four simple questions:
1. When will the Prime Minister visit the state?
2. How much longer will the Chief Minister continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support?
3. When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed?
4. When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?"
In his letter to Kharge, Nadda criticised the Congress for its handling of Manipur during its tenure in power, claiming, "What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. Not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, but the then home minister, P Chidambaram, also signed treaties with them."
The Congress has consistently attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur, while also criticising the Centre for its alleged mishandling of the ethnic strife in the state.
The violence, which erupted in May last year, has claimed over 220 lives and rendered thousands homeless. The conflict involves ethnic clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills.