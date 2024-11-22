Nadda's letter to Kharge full of falsehoods: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday strongly countered BJP President J P Nadda's allegation that the opposition party was pushing a politically motivated narrative on the Manipur crisis, calling his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge a "4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation."

Nadda had accused the Congress of propagating an "incorrect, false, and politically motivated narrative" about the unrest in Manipur. His remarks came in response to Kharge's letter to President Droupadi Murmu, in which Kharge criticised the Centre for its "complete failure" in addressing the ethnic violence in the state and sought the President’s intervention.

In his rejoinder, Nadda blamed the Congress for the current issues in Manipur, alleging, "The repercussions of the Congress's abject failure in dealing with local issues in Manipur when it was in power are being felt even today."

Responding sharply to Nadda's claims, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "Congress President Kharge ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently, to counter that letter, the BJP President has now written to the Congress President.

"Naddaji's letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation," Ramesh stated.