Netflix, Ministry of I&B join hands to train voice-over artists

GOA: Popular OTT platform Netflix has collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) to train voice-over artists as part of its 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow' (CMOT), a feature added to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) four years ago.
The Director of Public Policy at Netflix Mahima Kaul on Thursday said Netflix's support of CMOT is an initiative of the streaming giant’s own commitment to fostering emerging talent.
"We are proud to collaborate with CMOT in training voice-over artists across India under the Voicebox initiative. Over 50 per cent of our participants are women, reflecting our goal of empowering diverse voices. Additionally, the top performers from CMOT will contribute to Netflix’s special project Azaadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, where they will narrate stories related to India's independence movement," she said.
The CMOT was inaugurated on Thursday at the 55th edition of the festival, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards nurturing and empowering the next generation of filmmakers.
The CMOT was launched under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the ministry.
Officials said that the programme is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the country's foremost platforms for emerging talent in the media and entertainment industry.
Speaking on the occasion, secretary of the ministry Sanjay Jaju highlighted the scope of CMOT this year, with over 100 promising young talents selected from across 13 filmmaking crafts, up from 75 participants in 10 disciplines last year.
"This year, CMOT offers a unique opportunity for young creators to showcase their skills and collaborate across diverse fields. It marks a stepping stone towards Film Bazaar, which will open new doors for global collaboration and growth," he said.
Jaju also mentioned the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled in February. The event aims to strengthen India's position in the global media landscape.
The Special Secretary Neerja Sekhar said that over years, CMOT has transformed into an aspirational platform for young filmmakers. "This year, we are proud to promote 13 different crafts, a reflection of the program's expansion and the growing enthusiasm among India’s youth for creative careers," she said, emphasizing the critical role the initiative plays in driving economic growth and creative innovation in the country.
Former Secretary MIB Apurva Chandra spoke about the significance of the 48-hour filmmaking challenge, a core feature of CMOT. "This challenge not only tests your creativity but also your ability to work cohesively as a team. The key to success in this industry is not just talent, but the marketability of your ideas," he said.
In a deeply insightful address, Prasoon Joshi, renowned lyricist and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) spoke about the importance of nurturing creative talent across India. "There is no dearth of stories and talents in our country, but we need to demystify the creative process and provide a platform for these voices. If we restrict storytelling to just the larger cities, we miss out on the incredible diversity our nation has to offer. CMOT helps to bridge this gap by giving a stage to creators from every corner of India," Joshi remarked.
To commemorate the success of previous editions, five CMOT champions from past years were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the industry. These alumni will mentor the current batch of participants during the 48-hour filmmaking challenge, sharing their valuable insights and experiences to guide the new generation of creators.