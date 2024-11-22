Netflix, Ministry of I&B join hands to train voice-over artists

GOA: Popular OTT platform Netflix has collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) to train voice-over artists as part of its 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow' (CMOT), a feature added to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) four years ago.

The Director of Public Policy at Netflix Mahima Kaul on Thursday said Netflix's support of CMOT is an initiative of the streaming giant’s own commitment to fostering emerging talent.

"We are proud to collaborate with CMOT in training voice-over artists across India under the Voicebox initiative. Over 50 per cent of our participants are women, reflecting our goal of empowering diverse voices. Additionally, the top performers from CMOT will contribute to Netflix’s special project Azaadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, where they will narrate stories related to India's independence movement," she said.

The CMOT was inaugurated on Thursday at the 55th edition of the festival, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards nurturing and empowering the next generation of filmmakers.

The CMOT was launched under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the ministry.

Officials said that the programme is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the country's foremost platforms for emerging talent in the media and entertainment industry.