Nine arrested in Assam for attacking Royal Bengal tigress, leaving it nearly blind

GUWAHATI: Assam police arrested nine individuals for attacking a Royal Bengal tigress with stones and sticks, leaving it nearly blind.
The incident took place in Nagaon district, central Assam. Police said the accused were arrested during raids at their homes on Thursday night and were identified from videos of the attack.
“A case was registered based on an FIR lodged by a forest ranger who had also shared some videos. We arrested nine individuals seen in the videos. Actions will be taken against them according to law,” a police officer told the media.
He also said that the investigation was ongoing and more people would be arrested.
The three-year-old big cat had strayed out of the Kamakhya Reserve Forest on November 18 morning, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS between Debasatra and Miribheti villages.
In an order, Liza Talukdar, Additional District Magistrate of Kaliabor co-district, said the tiger was seen moving on the bank of the Kollong River between Debasatra Gaon and Miribheti Gaon, posing a significant threat to human life.
The order said the prohibitory orders were issued to curb the unnecessary movement of people in the said area in the interest of the safety of human life and limb.
“Entry and movement of any person is strictly prohibited in the area… during the period from 4 pm to 9 am,” the order had stated.
The injured tiger was rescued from near a railway bridge on November 20 and sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation near the Kaziranga National Park.
The forest department fears that the animal has been blinded in one eye. It has sought the help of an ophthalmologist from the veterinary college.
The incident has ruffled the feathers of animal lovers. One of them, Dilip Nath, urged the police not to spare any of those involved.