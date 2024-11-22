Nine arrested in Assam for attacking Royal Bengal tigress, leaving it nearly blind

GUWAHATI: Assam police arrested nine individuals for attacking a Royal Bengal tigress with stones and sticks, leaving it nearly blind.

The incident took place in Nagaon district, central Assam. Police said the accused were arrested during raids at their homes on Thursday night and were identified from videos of the attack.

“A case was registered based on an FIR lodged by a forest ranger who had also shared some videos. We arrested nine individuals seen in the videos. Actions will be taken against them according to law,” a police officer told the media.

He also said that the investigation was ongoing and more people would be arrested.

The three-year-old big cat had strayed out of the Kamakhya Reserve Forest on November 18 morning, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS between Debasatra and Miribheti villages.