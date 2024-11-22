NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

GUWAHATI: BJP’s estranged ally National People’s Party (NPP) in Manipur has directed its MLAs and all party leaders to not attend any meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The advisory was issued close on the heels of NPP’s withdrawal of support to the BJP-led government for “completely” failing to resolve the ethnic crisis and restore normalcy in the state.

“As you are aware, the National President of National People's Party has officially withdrawn its support from the Shri. N. Biren Singh led Govt. in Manipur. It is crucial that all Party members strictly adhere to this decision,” the advisory, issued by NPP’s Manipur unit chief N Kayisii, read.

“In this regard, you are advised to abstain from attending any meeting convened by Shri. N. Biren Sing led the ruling party. Furthermore, you are required to inform or seek permission from the State President or National President before giving any official press/media statement in any form,” the advisory further read.

It warned that failure to adhere to these guidelines may result in disciplinary action, as such actions could be perceived as undermining the party’s position.

On November 18, three NPP MLAs had attended a meeting that the CM had convened to discuss the law and order situation. Later, the NPP state leadership issued show cause notices to them, asking them why they had attended the meeting when the party withdrew its support to the government.

The NPP, which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, has seven MLAs in Manipur and is the second-largest party after the BJP.

Recently, Sangma said the NPP’s withdrawal of support in Manipur was specific to Biren Singh, the individual. He had also stated that the NPP’s alliance with the BJP in other states would continue.