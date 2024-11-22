On eve of vote counting, Maharashtra CM's opponent Kedar Dighe alleges irregularities, demands repoll

THANE: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, who contested against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, on Friday alleged irregularities in the post voting process, including storing poll materials in the observation room instead of the strong room.

Moreover, the observation room does not have CCTV coverage, he further claimed and showed some videos to reporters to buttress his allegations.

"The envelopes containing postal ballots are not sealed. The Election Commission must look into these irregularities and take action against the personnel. It should order repoll in the seat," Dighe said.

Maharashtra assembly polls were held on Wednesday, while votes will be counted on Saturday.