Punjab police arrests two gangsters after a shootout in Jalandhar, seven weapons seized

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has arrested two gangsters of the infamous Landa gang following an intense shootout on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar. Seven weapons along with six magazines and six cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran alias Karan, a resident of Bheekha Nangal in Kartarpur and Fatehdeep Singh alias Pardeep Saini, a resident of Mohalla Thanedaara at Mehli Gate in Phagwara. Both the accused persons were apprehended in connection with a case registered at Police Station Sadar, Jalandhar.

Yadav said that following an intel input about the presence of criminals associated with the Landa gang in the area of Jalandhar Commissionerate, police teams under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Swapan Sharma launched an extensive operation and traced their location near Pholriwal village.

During the high-stakes chase, the gangsters opened fire on the pursuing police teams, prompting police parties to retaliate, he said, while adding that during the exchange of fire, both the accused persons as well as two police officers suffered bullet injuries. “Over 50 shots were fired on both sides during the operation,” said Yadav.

Sharing more details, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that the arrested individuals were involved in numerous heinous crimes including extortion, murder and attempt to murder. The accused persons were also instrumental in providing logistical support to other gang members and supplying weapons to criminal outfits, he added.

Sharma said that preliminary investigations have revealed both gangsters were directly in touch with Landa and were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate two people belonging to their rival gang.

He said that the injured gangsters and police officers were undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Further investigations are underway to uncover their network and possible linkages to other criminal groups, he added.