Rajasthan: Man declared dead wakes up before cremation, three doctors suspended

JAIPUR: A 25-year-old deaf and mute man, who was declared dead by medical staff in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, regained consciousness moments before his cremation. The incident has led to the suspension of three doctors involved in the case.

The man, identified as Rohitash Kumar, lived in a shelter home and had no known family. He was rushed to the emergency ward of BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu after his health deteriorated on Thursday.

Despite receiving treatment, Kumar did not respond, and the doctors declared him dead at 2 pm. The body was placed in the mortuary, and the police prepared a 'panchnama' (official report) before transporting it to a crematorium.

However, as the body was being placed on the pyre, Kumar suddenly began to breathe, prompting immediate action. An ambulance was called, and he was swiftly taken back to the hospital, where his condition is now stable. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Jhunjhunu District Collector Ramavtar Meena, upon learning of the alleged medical negligence, suspended Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, Dr. Navneet Meel, and PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar on Thursday night. "A committee has been formed to investigate the matter, and the secretary of the medical department has been informed," Meena stated.

In addition, Revenue Officer Mahendra Mund and Deputy Director of the Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia visited the hospital to monitor the situation.