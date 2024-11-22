Srinagar Diary | Blame-game between NC & PDP over BJP ties

A blamegame has erupted between two senior leaders of National Conference and PDP on past ties with the BJP. Senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani, who is political advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, said had the PDP not supported the BJP in 2014, Articles 370 and 35A would not have been abrogated. He said that people would never forgive the PDP, which managed to win only three seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly. PDP leader and MLA Waheed Para hit back at Wani, saying blaming his party cannot absolve the NC of its “historic betrayals” and “fresh compromises” on Article 370.
Pre-budget discussions to begin from Nov 27
The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government will be holding pre-budget discussions from November 27. The discussions will include meetings with 36 departments covering both Revised Estimates for 2024-25 and Budget Estimates for 2025-26. The finance department has already sought the Action Taken Reports on budget announcements besides the details of fiscal resource. The discussions will focus on review of both revenue and capital components, including Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the Prime Minister’s Development Package, and loan components.
Police launch action against underage driving
Following the November 14 death of two minors and injury to another after their car rammed into a stationary truck and hit the road divider in Srinagar, authorities have swung into action to stop underage driving. The deadly road accident that sent shockwaves across the Valley has prompted traffic police to launch a drive against minors driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Over 1,000 vehicles have been seized in the last few days. The traffic police has got received public support in its drive. The authorities have directed schools and coaching institutions in the Valley not to allow entry to any student by driving their vehicles or riding two-wheelers.
