Uttar Pradesh records 25% rise in stubble burning cases

LUCKNOW: Amid the rising levels of air pollution as a potential threat to life, especially, in the national capital and the Nation Capital Region (NCR), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) data shows that UP has registered an alarming jump of 25 per cent stubble burning incidents in the current fiscal.

According to data, updated till Nov 19,2024, UP has recorded 3,308 incidents of stubble burning this year as compared to 2,649 incidents reported in the corresponding span of time, last year.

Maharajganj district in eastern UP stands out with maximum 284 incidents of stubble burning followed by Aligarh, where 173 incidents were reported.

Significantly, Maharajganj had reported just 89 such incidents in 2023 and it has now recorded a jump of around three times surging the figure to 284.

The other districts registering significant number of such incidents include Jhansi (167), Fatehpur (133), Shahjahanpur (127), Hardoi (122), Kanpur Dehat (119), and Etawah (118).

As per the agriculture department sources, besides the rise in the incidents of stubble burning, the incidents of agricultural waste burning have also come to light. The agricultural department authorities claim to be vigilant about the situation on the ground and imposing penalties.

Satellite data monitoring of stubble burning across six states including UP, Rajasthan, MP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi - suggests a significant shift in stubble burning patterns. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with low farm fire incidents previously, have witnessed an increase in the number of farm fires.