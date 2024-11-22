Will choose the side that can form government: VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

MUMBAI: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that if his party gets the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly polls, it will choose the side that can form the government.

In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power.

If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government.

We will choose power!, wrote the Dalit leader on X.