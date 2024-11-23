AAP wins three seats, Congress wins one in assembly by-elections in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won three of the four by-poll assembly seats, including Gidderbaha, Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak. The grand old party faced a setback in the by-elections after winning seven seats in the recent Lok Sabha Elections. The only silver lining for Congress was that it won the Barnala seat, which was the traditional stronghold of the AAP in Punjab.

In the fierce contest between the Congress and the AAP, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon of AAP defeated his nearest rival and Congress nominee Amrita Warring, the wife of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, by a margin of 21,969 votes. While the BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was in the third spot.

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa of the ruling party won the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat, defeating Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur by a margin of 5,699 votes. Kaur is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represented this assembly seat in 2002, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Ishank Kumar Chabbewal of AAP won the Chabbewal assembly seat, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Ranjit Kumar by a margin of 28,690 votes. The Chabbewal by-election was necessitated after Ishank’'s father Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur. He represented this reserved seat in 2017 and 2022 on Congress ticket.