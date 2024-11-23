Assam by-poll: UPPL president credits peace in Bodoland to party's success

GUWAHATI: BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which retained the Sidli Assembly seat in the by-election on Saturday, said it reaped dividends of the existing peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Peace returned to Bodoland, once ravaged by an insurgency movement, following the Centre’s signing of the BTR pact with some extremist groups and the All Bodo Students’ Union in 2020.

Emboldened by the by-election result, UPPL is now upbeat about its prospects in next year’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The party managed to retain the seat despite Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) throwing up a tough challenge.

UPPL president and BTC chief Pramod Boro said the prevailing peace in BTR was the reason why people’s acceptance of UPPL had increased.

“There was a time when people were afraid of visiting BTR. Today, a peaceful atmosphere prevails in the region. Convinced that only the UPPL-BJP coalition can ensure permanent peace and development, people supported us wholeheartedly. They could realise that supporting the two parties will strengthen democracy, ensure development, improve education and secure the future of people,” Boro told this newspaper.