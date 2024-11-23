Congress stalwart Balasaheb Thorat blames BJP's divisive propaganda after shock defeat

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat who lost in his stronghold of Sangamner on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to "divisive politics, false propaganda, and promotion of hatred based on caste and religion."

Thorat, a former Maharashtra Congress chief and a potential candidate for the chief minister's post had the Opposition fared well, lost to the Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by more than 10,000 votes as the Congress and its allies faced a rout in the assembly elections and the ruling BJP-led coalition won a massive victory.

"It is a shocking result, but it raises doubts in the minds of the common people. The use of religion, money, and schemes designed purely for political gains have played a significant role. This is not a true victory, but one achieved through tricks and by deceiving the electorate," Thorat said.

The BJP's tactics posed a serious threat to democracy, the Congress leader claimed.

He conceded that the Mahayuti government's `Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women could have played a role in its victory.

"It may be one of the reasons for their win. But it was a scheme designed for political reasons... Nearly Rs 700 crore were seized by the police during the campaign period. It shows the shady methods they used to conduct their campaign," he added.