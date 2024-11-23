From tribal art to a bit of Kashmir in PM’s gift to Brazil, Guyana and Nigeria

NEW DELHI: With his each foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only carries India’s diplomatic agenda but also its rich heritage. Official sources said that in his visits to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, Modi carried with him gifts from all corners of the country — eight from Maharashtra, five from J&K, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Bihar, Odisha and Ladakh.

According to an official statement, the gifts from Maharashtra included Silofar panchamrit kalash (pot) from Kolhapur given to the Nigerian President and Warli paintings to the Brazil President. Natural rough Amethyst with silver camel head on top from Pune was given to Australian PM and a hand-carved silver chess set to the Portugal PM. Modi also gifted an exquisite silver candle stand to the Italy PM and hand-engraved silver fruit bowl to the CARICOM secretary general.

In a push to the culture of J&K, Modi gifted a pair of paper-mâché gold work vases to the UK PM and Pashmina shawl in papier mache box to the First Lady of Guyana. The gifts from Rajasthan include a silver photo frame given to the Argentina President, marble inlay work to the Norway PM and gold work wooden raj sawari figurine to the Guyana PM.

The gifts from Andhra Pradesh include a silver clutch purse given to the spouse of Brazil President and Araku coffee to leaders of CARICOM countries. Sohrai painting from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh was given to Nigeria Vice President; and Khovar painting to the Indonesia President.

Officials said other gifts include silver and rosewood ceremonial photo frame from UP given to the Chile President, wooden toy train from Karnataka to younger son of Guyana President, and silver filigree art from Cuttack to the Guyana Vice-President.