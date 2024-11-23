Indian national arrested in US for illegally supplying aviation goods to Russia

WASHINGTON: A 57-year-old Indian national has been arrested in the US on charges of procuring aerospace components on behalf of Russian entities in violation of export control laws.

Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Partner of New Delhi-based air charter services provider Arezo Aviation, was arrested in Miami on October 17 after he landed from India on an official travel, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

According to the company's website, Arezo Aviation is based out of Maharam Nagar in Delhi Cantt area and is an aviation services firm involved in air charters, air ambulances, and the distribution of aircraft spare parts, lubricants, and pilot supply for commercial, general, and corporate aviation.

Currently detained in an Oregon jail, Kaushik has not sought release.

US Magistrate Judge Stacie F Beckerman on Friday ordered that he remain in custody, citing him as a flight risk.

If convicted, Kaushik faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to USD 1 million per count under the indictment.

"Kaushik is part of an illicit procurement network unlawfully obtaining aviation goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia," federal prosecutors told the court.

They claimed that Kaushik worked in collaboration with his Austria-based associate Markus Kaltenegger and others to obtain US-origin aviation goods for end-users in Russia.

According to court filings, Kaushik exported aircraft parts, components, and technology, from the US to Russia and Russian end users without obtaining the required license or authorisation from the Department of Commerce for such exports and re-exports.

Sanjay Kaushik is part of an illicit procurement network unlawfully obtaining export-controlled aviation goods and technology from the United States for entities in Russia, including sanctioned entities reportedly involved in providing aviation goods to the Russian government or military, federal prosecutors alleged.