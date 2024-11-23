JMM to keep vigil on winning candidates, BJP confident of victory

RANCHI: A day ahead of poll results, JMM candidates on Friday circulated Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s ‘head massage’ family pictures on social media and took solace from a relaxed countenance of their leader.

At the JMM camp office at Harmu Housing Colony in Ranchi, an unpredictable silence prevailed. Party leaders quietly discussed the exit polls that have projected a close fight with the BJP-led NDA at many constituencies of the state.

They also talked about the massive resources of the opposition BJP. A high vote percentage appeared to give the party leaders some confidence about the outcome. “Our Maiyyam Samman Yojana (promising an annual amount of Rs 12,000 to women) is a big counter to the BJP’s plank of Bangladeshi infiltration,” said a JMM leader.