JMM to keep vigil on winning candidates, BJP confident of victory

RANCHI: A day ahead of poll results, JMM candidates on Friday circulated Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s ‘head massage’ family pictures on social media and took solace from a relaxed countenance of their leader.
At the JMM camp office at Harmu Housing Colony in Ranchi, an unpredictable silence prevailed. Party leaders quietly discussed the exit polls that have projected a close fight with the BJP-led NDA at many constituencies of the state.
They also talked about the massive resources of the opposition BJP. A high vote percentage appeared to give the party leaders some confidence about the outcome. “Our Maiyyam Samman Yojana (promising an annual amount of Rs 12,000 to women) is a big counter to the BJP’s plank of Bangladeshi infiltration,” said a JMM leader.
Other leaders are, however, worried about the possibility of horse trading following the results. They have been told to keep a close watch on their candidates. Party officials, along with the two general secretaries, have been told to arrive at the party office and monitor the counting process closely.
“If they find any anomaly during the counting, they should immediately raise the issue with a competent authority,” said a JMM functionary.
JMM’s ally Congress appeared positive. “We are going to get a clear majority… Jharkhand is going to get the INDIA bloc government again,” said state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who arrived in the state capital a day ahead of the counting. The party has told district heads to go to their respective areas and keep a close eye on counting of votes. They have been told to accompany the winning candidates on their way to the state party headquarters in Ranchi.
State BJP chief Babulal Marandi reached the party headquarters in the afternoon and held a meeting for feedback on each seat.
Marandi claimed that the BJP-led alliance is going to win 51 out of 81 seats. “Jharkhand is all set to see change this time,” he added.