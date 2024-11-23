‘Language should not be barrier’: Tributes to ANR

PANAJI: Sharing memories of his father and noted filmmaker Akkineni Nageswara Rao, widely known as ANR, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna on Friday said that ANR’s belief that language should not be a barrier was ahead of its time.

“My father’s goal was clear: to make Telugu cinema a force to be reckoned with. He established Annapurna Studios, which remains a cornerstone of the industry today. His belief that language should not be a barrier was ahead of its time,” said the actor said.

He was speaking at a special session titled ‘Centenary Special ANR: Celebrating the Life and Works of Akkineni Nageswara Rao’ held in Panaji as part of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He was in conversation with actor Khushbu Sundar.