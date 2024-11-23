Maharashtra polls: Actor Swara Bhasker alleges EVM manipulation for her husband's poll defeat

Actor Swara Bhasker, reacting to her husband Fahad Ahmad's defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections, accused EVM manipulation, questioning the machines' battery levels. Fahad, an NCP (SP) candidate from Anushakti Nagar, lost to Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, backed by NCP (Ajit Pawar).

As the counting process neared its conclusion, Fahad Ahmed from the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency.

Ahmad, a candidate from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, trailed behind Sana Malik, a nominee from Ajit Pawar's NCP by over 3,300 votes after 19th round of voting.

In a post on X, Bhasker alleged that after a steady lead by Fahad Ahmad in Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency, he trailed suddenly after the 99% battery charger EVMs were opened.

Through her post on X, she questioned how machines that have been voted on all day long have 99% charged batteries and why all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?