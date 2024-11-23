Manipur: Last rites of 9 victims amid tight security

GUWAHATI: The last rites of nine Meiteis, including three women and an equal number of children killed in three separate incidents in Jiribam district of Manipur recently, were performed on Friday after the bodies were brought from Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Escorted by cops, two trucks carried the bodies to Jiribam.

Sources said that family members and village representatives of the deceased had gone to collect the bodies. Later, the last rites were performed in the presence of grieving family members, relatives and locals.