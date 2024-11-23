NDA sweeps Northeast by-polls

Guwahati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the by-elections to eight Assembly seats in the Northeast on Saturday.

Five of them – Behali, Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Sidli – are in Assam, two – Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang – are in Sikkim while one – Gambegre – is in Meghalaya. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, which rules Sikkim, had won the two seats unopposed earlier.

The BJP won three seats in Assam. Allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won one seat each.

As per its seat-sharing understanding with allies in Assam, BJP had contested from Behali, Samaguri and Dholai seats. AGP and UPPL contested from Bongaigaon and Sidli seats respectively.

The BJP retained Behali and Dholai seats and wrested Samaguri from Congress. AGP and UPPL retained Bongaigaon and Sidli seats respectively.

The NDA was expected to win all seats except Samaguri, a Congress bastion. But BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah managed to defeat Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain. A series of incidents of pre-poll violence were reported from here.

BJP candidates Diganta Ghatowal defeated Congress’ Jayanta Borah in Behali, and Nihar Ranjan Das edged past Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of Congress in the Dholai seat.

In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimoyee Choudhary was the winner. Diptimoyee, wife of Barpeta MP and AGP veteran Phani Bhushan Choudhary, defeated Brajenjit Singha of Congress.

In Sidli, UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Suddho Kumar Basumatary of Bodoland People’s Front.

Meanwhile in Meghalaya, ruling National People’s Party’s (NPP) Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, won the Gambegre seat. She defeated Trinamool Congress’ Sadhiarani M Sangma. The seat was earlier held by Congress. The NPP said the result in Gambegre reaffirmed people’s trust in the party.