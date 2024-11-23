Omar: Congress not part of government, House resolution on Art 370 not diluted

SRINAGAR: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the Congress is not a part of his government and that it could be the grand old party’s’ compulsion to seek to dilute the Assembly resolution on Article 370.

“But by merely saying, nothing can be diluted.” Omar said. On Congress chief Kharge’s remarks on Article 370 that whatever has happened in Parliament, “why do you want to repeat it,” Omar said, “Congress is not part of our government. Congress has only supported us from outside.”