Omar: Congress not part of government, House resolution on Art 370 not diluted

SRINAGAR: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the Congress is not a part of his government and that it could be the grand old party’s’ compulsion to seek to dilute the Assembly resolution on Article 370.
“But by merely saying, nothing can be diluted.” Omar said. On Congress chief Kharge’s remarks on Article 370 that whatever has happened in Parliament, “why do you want to repeat it,” Omar said, “Congress is not part of our government. Congress has only supported us from outside.”
Amid hard talks by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the passage of the resolution by the Assembly on restoration of J&K’s special status, Omar said the resolution has not been rejected and is alive and that there was something in it that people are reacting to. “The resolution on restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees passed by the J&K Assembly has not been rejected,” Omar told the media on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.
The Assembly earlier this month passed a resolution calling for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees. The resolution, which does not mention Article 370, was supported by all members in the 89-member J&K Assembly, except 28 BJP members.
“It is a big thing that none has rejected the resolution. It is alive. A door has been opened. We will see in the coming times what needs to be done,” he said. Omar said that the J&K government brought this resolution and every member including from Congress and except BJP members supported and voted in favour of it.
Probe into torture of 4 civilians in Kishtwar
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded a probe and action against the Army men involved in the torture of four civilians in Kishtwar district. “It is very unfortunate that the Army has tortured civilians in custody in Kishtwar... Fortunately, they are alive,” Omar said on Friday. “I hope the Army will conduct an investigation in a transparent manner,” he added.