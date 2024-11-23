People have once again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday hailed his party's victory in Maharashtra assembly polls and byelections in various states as "historic" and said people have put their seal on the Prime Minister's vision for the country's development, rejecting the opposition's politics of division and appeasement.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters after the results of the elections, Nadda accepted people's mandate in Jharkhand and asserted that his party will play the role of "constructive opposition" in the state and fight against infiltration from Bangladesh "till the last breath".

"It's a historic day," he said.