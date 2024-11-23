Rajasthan by-polls: BJP wins five of seven seats, Congress loses ground with one seat

JAIPUR: Assembly by-election results for seven constituencies in Rajasthan, announced on Saturday, marked a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BJP won five seats—Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Deoli-Uniyara, Salumber, and Ramgarh. Congress managed to secure one seat, Dausa, while the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) clinched the Chaurasi seat.
The elections witnessed notable upsets. Congress MP Brijendra Ola's son Amit Ola lost in Jhunjhunu, marking a significant blow to the party. In Dausa, Minister Kirori Lal Meena's brother, Jagmohan Meena, faced defeat. In Khinvsar, BJP’s Revantram Danga defeated Kanika Beniwal, wife of MP Hanuman Beniwal, by over 13,000 votes. Congress candidate Dr Ratan Chaudhary from Khinvsar suffered a humiliating loss as his deposit was forfeited.
In a closely contested Salumber seat, BJP’s Shanta Meena staged a dramatic comeback, defeating BAP’s Jitesh Kumar Katara in the final round of counting.
Other winners included Congress’ Deendayal Bairwa from Dausa, BJP’s Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, BJP’s Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniyara, and BJP’s Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh. Meanwhile, BAP’s Anil Kumar Katara emerged victorious in the Chaurasi constituency.
Noteworthy Incidents
In Deoli-Uniyara, independent candidate Naresh Meena secured second place, pushing Congress’ KC Meena to third. Naresh Meena, who made headlines for slapping the SDM, showcased strong influence in the constituency.
In Salumber, a neck-and-neck contest saw the lead shift in the final round, ultimately sealing BJP candidate Shanta Devi Meena's victory over BAP’s Jitesh Kumar Katara.
Impact on CM Bhajanlal Sharma
The by-elections were seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Despite speculations about his removal, the BJP’s strong performance under his leadership has bolstered his standing within the party. While Sharma faced earlier criticism for the BJP’s reduced tally in the Lok Sabha elections, these victories have reinforced his position.
Out of the seven by-election seats, BJP previously held only Salumber. Securing five out of seven seats in this election has significantly strengthened the BJP’s position in Rajasthan, signaling a potential shift in voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming state elections. In contrast, the Congress which held 4 seats has been able to win just one seat which signals a major decline for the main opposition party in Rajasthan.