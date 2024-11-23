Rajasthan by-polls: BJP wins five of seven seats, Congress loses ground with one seat

JAIPUR: Assembly by-election results for seven constituencies in Rajasthan, announced on Saturday, marked a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP won five seats—Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Deoli-Uniyara, Salumber, and Ramgarh. Congress managed to secure one seat, Dausa, while the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) clinched the Chaurasi seat.

The elections witnessed notable upsets. Congress MP Brijendra Ola's son Amit Ola lost in Jhunjhunu, marking a significant blow to the party. In Dausa, Minister Kirori Lal Meena's brother, Jagmohan Meena, faced defeat. In Khinvsar, BJP’s Revantram Danga defeated Kanika Beniwal, wife of MP Hanuman Beniwal, by over 13,000 votes. Congress candidate Dr Ratan Chaudhary from Khinvsar suffered a humiliating loss as his deposit was forfeited.

In a closely contested Salumber seat, BJP’s Shanta Meena staged a dramatic comeback, defeating BAP’s Jitesh Kumar Katara in the final round of counting.

Other winners included Congress’ Deendayal Bairwa from Dausa, BJP’s Rajendra Bhambu from Jhunjhunu, BJP’s Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Uniyara, and BJP’s Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh. Meanwhile, BAP’s Anil Kumar Katara emerged victorious in the Chaurasi constituency.