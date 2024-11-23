Twin assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh throw mixed bag for BJP, Congress

BHOPAL: The outcome of the twin assembly by-polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh turned out to be a mixed bag for the ruling BJP and the prime opposition Congress. While the ruling BJP retained the Budhni seat of central MP, the Congress held on to its Vijaypur seat in Gwalior-Chambal, despite its previous nominee being the BJP candidate this time.

But the Vijaypur seat of the Gwalior-Chambal region which was being seen as a battle of turncoats in the first home of African cheetahs (the constituency also houses the Kuno National Park) saw a big political upset, as the state’s forest minister and first-time BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat was defeated by Congress’s first-time tribal candidate Mukesh Malhotra by 7315 votes.

Rawat, the veteran OBC politician from the Gwalior-Chambal region (he has sought recounting of votes) who had won the seat six times in the past for the Congress, had switched over to the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls, while ex-BJP man Malhotra had joined the Congress during the same national elections.

The by-poll was necessitated by Rawat’s resignation as Congress MLA from the seat in July. After the defeat he’ll now have to quit as minister.

Interestingly, it was Malhotra (he finished third with more than 44,000 votes while contesting as an independent candidate, after being denied a ticket by BJP), who had largely contributed to Rawat’s 18,000-plus votes win from the seat in the 2023 elections.