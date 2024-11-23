Vinod Nikole wins from Maharashtra's Dahanu (ST); CPI(M) wins seat for 10th time since 1978

PALGHAR: Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Vinod Nikole won the Dahanu (Scheduled Tribe reserved) assembly seat in Palghar district by a margin of 5,133 votes.

He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Vinod Suresh Medha. The CPI(M) has won this seat for the 10th time since 1978.

The seat was earlier known as Jawhar (ST) before delimitation in 2009 created the Dahanu (ST) seat.

Amid a Mahayuti wave, winning Dahanu seat against all odds is a remarkable achievement, CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhavale said.

The credit goes to people of Dahanu and Talasari tehsils and workers of various Leftist outfits,he said.

The CPI(M) was a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).