BJD demands withdrawal of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and announced that the party MPs will strongly oppose it in Parliament.

The minority cell of the regional outfit held a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the sub-collector of Bhubaneswar. Expressing concern over proposed amendments in the Waqf Act, 1995, the memorandum alleged that it will disturb the harmony between different communities in the country.

Alleging that primary stakeholders, particularly the Muslim community, were not consulted prior to the introduction of the amendment bill in Parliament, the memorandum said such an approach undermined the democratic principles of inclusivity and participation.

"We urge that this proposed bill be withdrawn and that comprehensive consultations be held with stakeholders to address their concerns before any amendments are introduced in Parliament,” it added.

Strongly objecting to the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf boards as suggested in the bill. For instance, in the case of Hindu temples and places of worship in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India, only individuals practicing the Hindu faith are appointed to managing boards, it said and added, a similar principle should apply to Waqf boards to preserve religious integrity and trust.

The memorandum stated that the proposal to delegate the power to district magistrates to determine whether a property is Waqf or government-owned is detrimental to the autonomy of Waqf institutions. Such provisions could lead to bias, misuse, and the weakening of Waqf boards' authority, it added.

BJD RS member and minority cell president Muzibulla Khan alleged that the proposed changes in the Waqf Bill will have "far-reaching implications" on the autonomy, protection, and governance of Waqf properties, considered as sacred and integral to the religious and social welfare of the Muslim community.

However, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said that the Centre will not do any injustice to any community. "The Centre will do justice to all and there is no reason to be worried," Samal said while rejecting Munna Khan's allegations.