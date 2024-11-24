BJP breathes easy as Kedarnath by-election win brings big relief

DEHRADUN: The BJP has breathed a sigh of relief following its victory in the Kedarnath Assembly by-election in Uttarakhand, a contest that drew national attention and was crucial for the party's prestige, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reputation also at stake. The win positions the BJP to regain dominance over the Congress in the state.
The by-election was triggered by the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, turning the Kedarnath seat into a high-stakes battleground.
BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal emerged victorious, securing 23,814 votes, decisively defeating her nearest rival, Congress candidate Manoj Rawat, who received 18,192 votes—a margin of 5,622 votes.
"The results reflect a resounding endorsement from the voters, reaffirming the BJP's foothold in the region amidst evolving political dynamics," remarked Ravindra Kumar, the BJP's state spokesperson.
Asha Nautiyal, a seasoned political figure who has contested five of six elections since the state's inception, secured a significant win.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, she emphasized that her victory was not just personal but also a triumph for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi’s development initiatives in the Kedar Valley, which have garnered strong local support.
Manveer Singh Chauhan, the BJP's state media in-charge, noted, "Asha Nautiyal has won her third election with the largest margin to date. In previous elections, she defeated Congress candidates by 3,465 votes in 2002 and 2,979 votes in 2007."
Political analysts see the BJP's decisive victory in Kedarnath, a seat closely linked to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, as a significant boost for the party, particularly after disappointing results in Ayodhya.
Election analyst Avikal Thapliyal told TNIE, "Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh, who received 9,311 votes, weakened Congress's position and contributed to the defeat of former MLA Manoj Rawat."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the BJP's victory in the Kedarnath by-election, saying, "This win in Kedarnath is a triumph of the people, the organisation, the workers, and above all, a victory for Narendra Modi ji."
Taking a swipe at the Congress, Dhami added, "Our victory is not just a win over regionalism and casteism but also a defeat of the false and baseless allegations levelled against me and my government by the opposition."