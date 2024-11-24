BJP breathes easy as Kedarnath by-election win brings big relief

DEHRADUN: The BJP has breathed a sigh of relief following its victory in the Kedarnath Assembly by-election in Uttarakhand, a contest that drew national attention and was crucial for the party's prestige, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reputation also at stake. The win positions the BJP to regain dominance over the Congress in the state.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, turning the Kedarnath seat into a high-stakes battleground.

BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal emerged victorious, securing 23,814 votes, decisively defeating her nearest rival, Congress candidate Manoj Rawat, who received 18,192 votes—a margin of 5,622 votes.