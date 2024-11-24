Congress high command to decide on legislature party leader in Jharkhand assembly: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Congress on Sunday said it has left the decision of nominating the leader of legislature party in the Jharkhand assembly to its central leadership in New Delhi.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held its meeting here after a stunning comeback of Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term.

The coalition won 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, including 16 by the Congress, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.

Today, a meeting of the CLP was convened. The party unanimously passed a resolution to authorise the high command to nominate the legislature party leader. The resolution will be sent to the party leadership,

Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir told reporters.