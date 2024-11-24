Gujarat man held for impersonating IAS officer to dupe people

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and using fake documents claiming to be from various government departments to defraud people, an official said on Sunday.

Mehul Shah, an engineer who manages two schools in Vankaner, Morbi district, is accused of earning lakhs of rupees through fraudulent means, said Crime Branch Inspector J.K. Makwana.

The accused posed as a senior government official and contacted Pratik Shah, a car rental business owner, to request a vehicle fitted with a siren and curtains. However, he failed to pay the rental fees, Makwana said.

“The accused identified himself as a director in the revenue department and an IAS officer. He presented fake letters, purportedly from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the ‘Department of Science and Research Development,’ as well as a work permit to justify the modifications to the vehicle,” Makwana explained.