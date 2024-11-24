Gujarat man held for impersonating IAS officer to dupe people

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and using fake documents claiming to be from various government departments to defraud people, an official said on Sunday.
Mehul Shah, an engineer who manages two schools in Vankaner, Morbi district, is accused of earning lakhs of rupees through fraudulent means, said Crime Branch Inspector J.K. Makwana.
The accused posed as a senior government official and contacted Pratik Shah, a car rental business owner, to request a vehicle fitted with a siren and curtains. However, he failed to pay the rental fees, Makwana said.
“The accused identified himself as a director in the revenue department and an IAS officer. He presented fake letters, purportedly from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the ‘Department of Science and Research Development,’ as well as a work permit to justify the modifications to the vehicle,” Makwana explained.
Shah also forged an appointment letter from the Ahmedabad District Education Officer (DEO) to offer a computer operator's job in a government office to a complainant's son. Additionally, he claimed to be a trustee of a school and failed to pay ₹7 lakh owed to another complainant for painting a school building, the official said.
“Despite holding no official position in the state or central government, he used fake work permits and NOCs to cheat people of lakhs of rupees,” Makwana added.
Police recovered fake identity cards and letters from Shah’s possession, with headings such as “Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Council,” “Chairman of the Department of Science and Research Development,” “Health and Family Welfare Department,” and “Road and Building Department.”
“The FIR is based on complaints from three victims so far. We appeal to others who may have been cheated by Shah to come forward and file complaints,” Makwana said.