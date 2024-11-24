Indian Army expands medical services for ex-servicemen in Nepal during COAS visit

NEW DELHI: In a step to increase medical support for Indian ex-servicemen residing in Nepal, General Upendra Dwivedi dedicated new health centers during his official five-day visit there, which concluded on Sunday.

The Indian Army said on Sunday that General Dwivedi reiterated the Government of India's unwavering commitment to their welfare, "including the announcement of an increase in the number of ECHS empanelled hospitals, in addition to the addition of two ECHS polyclinics, one each at Butala and Dungadhi."

The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) is a healthcare program for ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents eligible for pension. Initially, there were just six ECHS polyclinics in Nepal. This number has now increased to 19, up from the previously existing 17.

The announcement was made during General Upendra Dwivedi's five-day official visit to Nepal.

The Indian Army stated, "The visit, which exceeded all stated objectives, further solidified the robust defense cooperation, cultural ties, and mutual respect between the two nations. It underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region."

During an Ex-Servicemen Rally at the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara, General Dwivedi interacted with Gorkha veterans and Veer Naris of the Indian Army, lauding the role of veterans in civil society and acknowledging their contributions across various fields.

A heartfelt moment during the rally was his interaction with Subedar Major & Honorary Captain Gopal Bahadur Thapa (retd) of the 18th Battalion, The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the Subedar Major of his own unit, showcasing a personal and emotional connection with the veterans.

These initiatives reflect the Government of India's and the Indian Army's resolve toward the welfare of veterans, the Army said.

At present, around 25,000 Nepalese-domiciled Gorkhas are serving in the Indian Army's Gorkha regiments across its 43 battalions, which include both Indian soldiers and those recruited from Nepal.

The Gorkha regiment is a unique model of military diplomacy, fostering ties between India and Nepal. The brigade comprises seven regiments: First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, Ninth, and Eleventh Gorkha Rifles. There are approximately 40,000 Indian and Nepali Gorkha soldiers, as well as about 90,000 Indian Army pensioners in Nepal.

However, following the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment policy in June 2022, the government of Nepal is yet to decide on the issue of Nepalese youth joining the Indian Army. As previously reported by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the induction of Gorkhas from Nepal has been on hold for the past couple of years. The Indian Army plans to recruit tribals from within India with similar traits to address the fast-depleting strength of the famed kukri-wielding Gorkha Rifles (GR).