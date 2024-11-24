Maharashtra Assembly polls: Independents finish second in 19 constituencies

MUMBAI: While the contest was between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which together constitute six major parties, in the Maharashtra assembly polls, independent candidates showed their mettle by standing second in 19 constituencies.

The Mahayuti swept the polls to the 288-member assembly, with BJP bagging 132 seats while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena got 57 and 41 went into the kitty of the NCP.

The opposition Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar managed to win just 16, 20 and 10 seats, respectively.