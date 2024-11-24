Minor girl raped in Madhya Pradesh forest; three including truck driver arrested

RAISEN: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver while his two associates restrained the teenager's male friend in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

Police have arrested two persons, including the truck driver, in connection with the alleged crime committed in Siyarmau forest on Silwani-Sagar Road, about 110 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

The teenager and her 21-year-old male friend were returning from visiting the Vandevi temple in the area when they parked their two-wheeler and entered the forest, said Silwani's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anil Maurya.

At the same time, a truck broke down, leading its driver, identified as Sanju Adivasi (21), and his two friends to enter the forest, where they encountered the girl and her friend.