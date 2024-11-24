Won't contest bypolls until EC prevents fake voting: Mayawati

"Now, similar practices are being carried out using EVMs, which is a matter of deep sorrow and concern for democracy," the former UP chief minister said.

Not only this but these activities are now being executed more openly, especially during by-elections, as opposed to general elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, she claimed.

"We recently witnessed this in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Similar concerns have also been raised regarding the recent general elections in Maharashtra. This is a major warning bell for democracy in our country," she said.

"Given this situation, our party has decided that until the Election Commission of India takes strict measures to prevent fake voting, we will not participate in any by-elections across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. I am specifically referring to by-elections here," Mayawati said.

As far as general elections are concerned, she continued, there is a somewhat better safeguard because the fear of power changing hands makes the state machinery more cautious.

"In general elections, it is not guaranteed that the party in power will return to power and another party may take over. This fear keeps the government machinery somewhat restrained," she added.

Considering all these factors, our party will contest general elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies with full preparation and strength, Mayawati stressed.

In the bypolls, the BJP and its ally RLD together won seven seats while Samajwadi Party candidates emerged victorious on two.

Mayawati noted that after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an independent majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, the Congress, the BJP, and their "caste-based" allies became highly anxious.

They feared that if the BSP came to power at the Centre, it would realize the incomplete dreams of Dr.Bhimrao Ambedkar and his follower, the respected Kanshi Ram Ji, in every aspect.

To prevent this, these casteist parties -- Congress, BJP and their associates secretly colluded.

"Together, they manipulated and used opportunistic, self-serving individuals from the Dalit community to create numerous parties. These parties are entirely funded by the same groups to serve their interests," Mayawati said.

This is why these parties travel with dozens of vehicles and even use helicopters and aeroplanes for their election campaigns.

Such observations are widely discussed among the public, she said.

BSP, on the other hand, raises funds independently through memberships and other contributions.

It is worth noting that these opposing parties are weakening the BSP for their political gains by fielding candidates who align with their interests, she said.