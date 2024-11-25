24 naval ships and 40 aircraft to participate in Indian Navy's Op Demo in Puri, Odisha

BHUBANESHWAR: The Indian Navy's 'Operational Demonstration' will take place at Blue Flag Beach in Puri on the occasion of Navy Day--December 4--to recognise the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the country. At least 24 warships and 40 aircraft including helicopters and fighter jets will demonstrate the Navy's maritime capabilities and operational strength through aerial maneuvers and other exercises.

The Op Demo will highlight the Navy's diverse abilities and promote maritime awareness amongst the public in Odisha. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event, which will be organised between 4 pm and 6.30 pm and conclude with a spectacular laser show.

The Ministry of Defence said the Op Demo will be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach and it will symbolise the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of Odisha. The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha Government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

Arrangements will be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists in a bid to offer everyone a chance to witness the demonstration from the beach, it said.

Sources said the Indian Navy has invited about 7,500 guests to attend the event and sitting arrangements will be made for them. While addressing the mediapersons on Monday, DGP YB Khurania informed the full-dress rehearsals for the Op Demo will be held on December 2 and 3.

"At least 40 sectors will be set up at the Blue Flag beach for the visitors where they can witness the capabilities of the Indian Navy's naval ships and aircraft," said Khurania.

Odisha Police have made tight security arrangements and about 80 platoons of police force along with 300 officers will be deployed in Puri to ensure the event passes off smoothly. The entire town will be under CCTV surveillance to maintain law and order. Police will also keep a close watch on the vehicular movement between Bhubaneswar and Puri on December 4 to make certain there are no traffic snarls on the highway.