Ahead of session, government tells parties panels to decide agenda in Houses

NEW DELHI: The stage appeared to be set for a stormy winter session of Parliament beginning Monday, with the Congress-led Opposition demanding discussions on the alleged bribery case in the US against Adani Group Company, the Manipur violence, pollution in north India and train accidents. The government, whereas, said that the business advisory committees of both Houses would decide on matters to be taken up for deliberations and urged to ensure smooth functioning.

The government convened a customary all-party meeting a day ahead the beginning of the session, as ruling party leaders led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the floor leaders of political parties.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government has appealed to all parties to ensure smooth running of Parliament.

Responding to a question on the Opposition’s demand for taking up the Adani issue, the minister said the respective Business Advisory Committees of the Houses “will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament with the consent from Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairperson.

At the meeting, Congress members raised the issue of bribery charges against the Adani group as well as the situation in Manipur.