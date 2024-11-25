Bengal school jobs scam accused Arpita Mukherjee granted bail by ED court

KOLKATA: Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam, was released on bail by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday after spending two years in custody.

However, Partha Chatterjee and four other co-accused were not granted bail as the Calcutta High Court delivered a split verdict in their case.

Granting bail to Mukherjee, who was in judicial remand, the ED court judge at Bankshall Court here directed her to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with adequate sureties, half of which should be local.

She was also directed not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of Kolkata Police without the leave of this court and would have to appear before the court on every day of hearing of the school jobs case.