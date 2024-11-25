BJP to analyse Jharkhand Assembly poll setback; review meetings scheduled

RANCHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to conduct an extensive review of its befitting defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The state party unit has scheduled consultations with district presidents and in-charges in Ranchi on November 30 and December 1 to ascertain the reasons behind the loss.

Ahead of the consultations, state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai will arrive in Ranchi on November 30 to attend the meetings. During these discussions, the party leadership will seek feedback from district leaders about the factors contributing to the defeat.