BJP to analyse Jharkhand Assembly poll setback; review meetings scheduled

RANCHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to conduct an extensive review of its befitting defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
The state party unit has scheduled consultations with district presidents and in-charges in Ranchi on November 30 and December 1 to ascertain the reasons behind the loss.
Ahead of the consultations, state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai will arrive in Ranchi on November 30 to attend the meetings. During these discussions, the party leadership will seek feedback from district leaders about the factors contributing to the defeat.
Additionally, a separate meeting chaired by State BJP President Babulal Marandi will be held with the defeated candidates to understand their perspectives. These internal meetings will span three consecutive days.
Subsequently, on December 3, Babulal Marandi and other state officials will travel to Delhi for a review meeting with BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh. The meeting will also be attended by election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, who are expected to present detailed reports on the Assembly election outcomes.
According to party insiders, the election results have been deeply disappointing for the BJP. Despite claims of forming the government, the party’s seat tally fell short by four compared to the previous election. While it had secured two tribal seats in the last Assembly elections, this time it managed to win just one.
The BJP had pinned high hopes on tribal constituencies, particularly in Kolhan, South Chotanagpur, and Santhal regions, expecting victories in at least 12 seats. However, the outcomes failed to meet these expectations, necessitating a comprehensive review of the party’s strategy and performance.