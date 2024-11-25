BJP’s tribal tally dismal in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In the Jharkhand assembly polls, the BJP failed to put up a good show in the tribal-dominated regions despite its narrative that it can protect the interests of tribals.

According to the results declared on Saturday, the BJP’s performance took a hit in the tribal-dominated Kolhan, Santhal Pargana and South Chotanagpur. In other regions, such as North Chotanagpur and Palamu, the BJP-led NDA performed relatively better and managed to retain its ground.

In Kolhan, which has 14 seats, the NDA could get only three seats. Though three former chief ministers — Arjun Mjunda, Champai Soren and Madhu Koda — belong to Kolhan, they could not get seats for NDA. Meera Munda, wife of Arjun Munda who contested from Potka on a BJP ticket, lost. Similarly, Geeta Koda, wife of Madhu Koda, was defeated in Jaggananthpur. Champai Soren managed to win from Saraikela on a BJP ticket, but his son Ramdas Soren lost Ghatshila seat.